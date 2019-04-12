Share:

KOHAT - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi has said that the opposition parties should sit together while rising above political differences for effective implementation of National Action Plan and to decide fate of military courts that ceased to function since March 31.

Talking to a group of journalists at the concluding ceremony of five-day long Spring Festival 2019, the minister questioned that if the entire opposition could sit together in 2014 after the Army Public School (APS) fiasco, then why not now to bring durable peace in the country. “If they are serious to bring peace in the country, they should sit with the government, our doors are open at all levels.”

Last month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had declined request of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to attend a meeting of parliamentary parties for “speedy implementation of NAP.”

In the meeting, the government also wanted to bring under discussion the matter of extension of military courts that were established in 2015 under NAP to try terrorism related cases.

Military courts ceased to function on March 31

The state minister also said that the government would announce new national security policy within a month after reviewing NAP completely. “We have formed experts groups to review NAP and also will address lacunae in the criminal justice system. The previous committees on implementation of NAP had become redundant,” he added.

Afridi has said that the Spring Festival 2019 at Kohat Garrison had totally transformed the global perception about area which is gateway to four tribal agencies of erstwhile Federally Administered tribal Areas (Fata), frontier regions, and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “We are standing at a place about which the global perception was that it was a threat to human beings,” he said.

Earlier, when the state minister reached the garrison along with a delegation of ambassadors and diplomats of over dozen countries, the General Officer Commanding Major General Asad Nawaz Janjua and other senior officers of the 9th Division of XI Corps warmly received the dignitaries. A large number of visitors had gathered there to participate in the festival.

According to a senior army officer, Kohat is a confluence point of four tribal agencies including Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber as well as North Waziristan and frontier regions, and remained worst terrorism hit area during the last decade.

Afridi said that holding of a five-day festivity spoke volumes about the peace and development taking place in the region. He said that the new government had opened the country for tourism. “All stakeholders are on the same page in this regard and the purpose is to highlight the positive image of Pakistan globally.”

“From mow, these diplomats would act as ambassadors of peace for Pakistan and they would tell the world about peace and development taking place in this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” said the minister.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s progress report to be submitted with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) next week, Afridi reiterated that Pakistan was acting against proscribed organisations at its own and under pressure from the world. “We have to do it for the good of our future generations. We are taking all steps as a responsible and credible global state”. The minister went on to say that by year 2015, there was no regulatory body to monitor the international non-Government organisations. He said that the PTI took actions against all proscribed organisations across the board while taking all state institutions on board.

“The government has taken over all religious seminaries, and their assets including ambulances, dispensaries,” he said adding that they had also released funds to run these facilities. The minister informed that in its last report submitted to the FATF, the federal government had pleaded its case in such a professional manner that except India, all the member-states had lauded Pakistan’s efforts, noting a reasonable improvement.

He said that in the past, whenever the FATF delegation came, Pakistan’s case was weak because all state institutions were sending different vibes. However, he added, all the government departments were working jointly to comply with the requirements of global anti-money laundering watchdog. The minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other state institutions including army had taken exemplary measures to curb human trafficking and money laundering and all land, air and sea routes had been chocked which were previously used by proscribed organizations to raise funds for their operations.

Our message to the world is that Pakistan won’t allow its soil to be used against any neighbour or distant country. Both Prime Minister and army chief are monitoring these operations, he said.

He said that tribal areas had been merged with KP to bring them at par with rest of the county and Prime minister Imran Khan had allocated three percent funds from divisible pool of provinces to help develop FATA region.

Responding to a question about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric, the minister said: “We want peace in the region.”