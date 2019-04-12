Share:

AJK MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged students to learn the skills of entrepreneurship to drive Pakistan towards the new heights of progress and prosperity.

“In Pakistan, we lack young entrepreneurs and that’s why we are lagging behind in terms of economic and human development,” said the President while addressing as chief guest the “High Achievers, International University, Placement & Students Recognition Ceremony 2019” of Millennium Roots Schools Wednesday, says an official statement released by the AJK Presidential secretariat to the media here on Thursday. Among others, the ceremony was also addressed by Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Roots Schools, Faisal Mushtaq and principals of the schools while Millennial rising stars of 2018-19 shared their success stories.

The President maintained that there was a significant role for entrepreneurs to spark economic development by starting new businesses, creating jobs and contributing to improvement in various key economic goals in the country. “Our students should be given quality education, equipped with the skills essential for success in future and taught necessary discipline,” he stressed.

Congratulating the students, faculty and parents in attendance for the spectacular outstanding performance of the institution the President advised the students to take risk in their lives as risk takers alone could become the high achievers.

He said that the Millennium Roots Schools System example could be replicated across the country to help Pakistan quickly join the comity of developed nations.

He said that the private education system and private educational institutions should be encouraged to flourish because they were not only reducing the burden on the shoulders of the government but were also raising the standard of education besides enhancing overall literacy rate in the country.

The president also advised the students to demonstrate utmost discipline and self-control by not allowing impulses or feelings to dictate choices in their educational and professional career.

“Our educators must create an environment that encourages the students to develop grit and determination for achieving success in their lives,” he said.

Later, the President also distributed medals and certificates among the students who had excelled in their respective fields of study and co-curricular activities.

Ijaz Alam conducts surprise visit to Social Security Hospital

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam conducted a surprise visit to Social Security Hospital, Multan Road, here on Thursday.

He visited various wards of the hospital and inquired about the health of patients. He also presented flowers to the patients and expressed his satisfaction over condition of cleanliness in the hospital.

Patients shared their problems with the minister, and he ordered the authorities concerned to solve them on priority.

He assured the patients that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide the best facilities in all hospitals.

Ijaz Alam said that surprise visits would continue to ensure provision of better facilities in hospitals.

Social Security Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid and President Pakistan Medical Association Ashraf Nizami were also present.

Katcha-like areas to be cleared of criminals: IGP

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi Thursday said that Katcha-like areas across province would be cleared of dacoits, thieves and other criminals.

He was informed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Muhammad Umar Sheikh during a telephonic call that around one thousand acres of land had been got cleared from dacoits and handed over to its real owners this year.

He said that the operation against dacoits was not possible due to sugar-cane crop from December to March every year and rise of water level in rivers in month of May.

The RPO said that DPO Rajanpur led the operation against dacoits, which was launched on April 7, whereas DPO Rahim Yar Khan and ASP Sadiqabad also contributed to the operation.

A total of 300 police officials from Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Rajanpur participated in the operation.

The successful strategy of police compelled the Lathani gang to flee their hideouts, whereas their six facilitators were arrested by the police. Moreover a case had been registered against 11 accused of Lathani gang, Sikhani gang and Lund gang.

PSCA providing technical support to security organisations

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) was providing technical assistance and support to the security organisations across the country.

This was stated by Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan while presiding over a meeting here at the PSCA Headquarters on Thursday.

He said that the PSCA was recently requested by the Islamabad Safe City project for help in up-gradation. He said a PSCA technical team visited Islamabad twice and shared a draft for up-gradation of the project.

The Authority has already provided technical support to Quetta and Karachi Safe City projects.

About 3,000 Sikh pilgrims to arrive on 12th

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):About 3,000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive here at Wahga Railway station on Friday from India to celebrate Besakhi festival.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Tara Singh, local Sikh leaders and board officials will receive them warmly.

Soon after arrival, the pilgrims would leave for Punja Sahib Hassanabdal through a special train.

The main ceremony of Besakhi festival (Bhog Akhand Paath Sahib) will be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabdal, on April 14. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan will be chief guest on

the occasion while Sikh and Hindu leaders from all over the world and other political and social personalities will participate in it.

The ETPB Secretary said all arrangements regarding Besakhi festival had been completed. All gurdwaras have been decorated, he added.

The sikh yatrees will reach Gurdwara Janum Asthan, Nankana Sahib, on April 15. After one-day stay there, the yatrees will visit Such Suda Farooqabad on April 16 and

perform their rituals. The yatrees will reach Gurdwara Dera

Sahib on April 18 and will visit Gurdwara Kartar Narrowal on

April 19 and they will reach Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on

the same day.

One day stay in Lahore, the yatrees will leave for

India on April 21.