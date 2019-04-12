Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force has carried out operations against drug mafia across the country seizing huge cache of narcotics and rounding up the smugglers, ANF Headquarters Spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday.

The ANF conducted 25 strikes against drug mafia in different parts of country and recovered 3145kg narcotics and arrested 32 suspected smugglers, including two ladies. As many as 10 vehicles were also confiscated by the ANF that were used for smuggling the drugs, he mentioned.

The seized drugs comprised 2999.48kg Hashish, 99.58kg Opium, 39.7kg heroin and 6.39kg Amphetamine (Ice) value of which is said to be Rs2.9 billion in the international market, he said. He informed that the ANF carried out raids against drug mafia in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. Separate cases were also registered against the detained smugglers while further investigation was on, he said.