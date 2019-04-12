Share:

The clash between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has resulted in the lack of selection for the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Sindh and Balochistan. The issue was supposed to be resolved in a period of 45 days, owing to the collaboration between Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif. However, PM Khan’s reluctance to coordinate with the opposition leader has pushed the matter to be resolved via a parliamentary body which will now decide the future of the persons suggested by both parties.

This is a matter of concern because of the lack of abidance by the constitution is resulting in the loss of precious time, which can be used to work out actual policy matters. PM Khan negated the constitution by coordinating with the Opposition Leader via written communication rather than a direct one. What the ruling party needs to understand is that in the process of building a narrative, the constitution cannot be negated because it is the document which is responsible for any power assumed by any person in the country. Despite the differences, parties have to work out a feasible work plan which will have to include other mainstream parties as well because the premier is not above the laws of the state.

If the opposition is ready to follow diplomatic norms, so should the party in government. The fact that Shahbaz Sharif is the Opposition Leader signifies support for the party and the need to accommodate them within the system. We have witnessed the result of the lack of negotiation on both ends in the last nine months of the government. This was a matter which could have been resolved via dialogue but the formation of a parliamentary body will not only take up more time but also transfer smaller duties to such bodies, reflecting the cleavages in the system.