ISLAMABAD - The ongoing tussle between Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Chairman Pakistan Television Corporation Arshad Khan has been ended after withdrawal of acting charge of Managing Director PTVC from the latter on Thursday.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a notification and Hassan Immad Muhammadi, Director Admin and Personnel PTVC has been assigned the look after charge of the post of MD PTVC.

The notification says: “Immad Muhammadi, Director Admin and Personnel PTVC has assigned the look after charge of the post of MD PTVC with immediate effect and until further orders. The order of acting charge of Arshad Khan as MD PTVC dated 07-11-2018 is hereby withdrawn.”

According to sources, the federal government has planned to remove Arshad Khan from the post of Chairman PTVC and decision in this regard will be taken in next cabinet meeting. They said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza is strongest candidate for the slot of Chairman PTVC. They mentioned that information minister met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the ongoing issues of PTVC and convinced him that the PTVC employees Union is not ready to end its protest against Arshad Khan till his resignation.

On April 9, the Ministry of Information has also issued a new notification of five members committee for the appointment of Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation.

On April 8, the Ministry of Information issued a notification with the subject: “Selection Procedure of Chief Executive in key Public Sector Enterprises”. It said the ministry has constituted the following selection committee for the appointment of Managing Director, Pakistan Television Corporation as per O.M.No 1/29/2018 E-6 issued by Establishment Division on above subject. The committee comprises Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Yousuf Baig Mirza, Nadeem Babar and Suhail Warraich.

But on April 9, the ministry had issued a new notification of committee members in this regard and removed the name of Nadeem Babar and included the name of Professor Ijaz ul Hassan Board in the member.

On the issue of outgoing MD PTVC, it is learnt that there was apparent division in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf because a few close aides, including Naeemul Haq, were supporting Arshad Khan and they wanted to see him as permanent MD PTVC.

Fawad Chaudhry and Naeem-ul-Haque had also locked horns over the issue of Pakistan Television Cooperation Union sit-in against management of the cooperation. Haque in a statement said that Prime Minister had full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believed that the PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end.

The PM had intervened in the ongoing tug of war between his special assistant on political affairs and minister for information and asked them to settle their differences.