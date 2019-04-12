Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Agriculture and Prices Ismail Rahu on Thursday formed a committee under the supervision of Commissioner Karachi to ensure the sale of dairy products at officially fixed rates.

Addressing a press conference along with Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Rahu said that the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice soon after hearing about the hike and passed directives to ensure that no vendor could sell the milk or other dairy products higher than administration-fixed rates. He said that the milk prices were fixed in March 2018 after consultation with all stakeholders and now it cannot be further increased.

Rahu said that they had already started a crackdown on the profiteers and jailed two of them as well as imposed Rs 270,000 fine on others who were selling the dairy products at higher prices. The Minister said that a committee led by the Commissioner Karachi and comprising all stakeholders has been formed to look into the matter, adding that a complaint centre has also been established where the citizen could register their complaints.

The Minister went on to say that dairy farmers wanted to raise the price after the hikes in the petroleum products but the government is in touch with them, vowing to give relief to the people in the month of Ramazan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dairy Farmers Association unilaterally increased the milk prices and started selling the commodity at Rs120 per litre against its official prices that was Rs94 per litre.