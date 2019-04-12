Share:

Real Madrid confirmed on Friday that central defender and captain Sergio Ramos has suffered a calf injury in training.

The official Real Madrid website confirmed that "after tests carried out today by the Real Madrid medical services on Sergio Ramos, we have diagnosed a grade 1 injury to his left soleus muscle."

Although the club has not confirmed for how long Ramos will be sidelined, injuries of this kind usually keep a player on the sidelines for between two or three weeks.

Thus, Ramos will miss Monday's Liga Santander game away to Leganes, as well as the home match against Athletic Club Bilbao on April 21st and the short trip to play Getafe four days later, while he will be doubtful for the clash with Rayo Vallecano on April 28th.