NEW YORK : Denise Richards has never had ‘’Botox or fillers’’ and explained that if people tuned in to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, viewers will see her ‘’face move’’. Denise Richards has denied using ‘’Botox or fillers’’.

The 48-year-old actress has a flawless ageless complexion but ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star has insisted that she has never sought a non-surgical procedure, and the biggest clue is that viewers can tell that her ‘’face moves’’ on-screen in comparison to her Bravo co-stars.

She told The Daily Telegraph Australia newspaper: ‘’I don’t do Botox or fillers. And when people watch the show, my face moves, so much that it is distracting actually. I am with these beautiful women who look flawless all the time and I don’t do that stuff.’’

Denise opened about having had breast implants in the past but reiterated that she has had the same ‘’nose and lips’’ throughout her career.

She continued: ‘’It is funny to me on social media people are saying I have had so much plastic surgery. I have only done my boobs and I am very open and honest about that. I have had the same nose if people look it up, and the lips.’’

The ‘Blue Mountain State’ star took to Twitter last week to address rumours surrounding cosmetic surgery after a troll wrote to tell her that she’s ‘’f***ked’’ her ‘’face up’’.

The user wrote: ‘’Who the heck is ur plastic surgeon - your face is f**ked up. I’m older than u... w no surgery, & look younger & better than u, even w no makeup on!!!!! (sic)’’

And Denise simply replied that she ‘’admired’’ their ‘’confidence’’. She added: ‘’You’re too kind... I actually haven’t touched my face. But good for you for looking younger and better. II admire your confidence (sic)’.’