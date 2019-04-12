Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan in an action against increased prices of medicines seized stock of drugs in different cities of the country on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that Federal Minister for NHS Aamer Mehmood Kiyani has directed stern action against companies on illegal increase in prices of medicines.

It added that DRAP seized stocks of overpriced medicines in Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

Federal Minister and CEO DRAP along with Inspector of Drugs raided UDL distribution Islamabad for seizure of overpriced medicines.

Federal Minster Aamer Mehmood Kiani and CEO DRAP Asim Rauf visited UDL distribution along with area Federal Inspector of Drugs. Stock of GlaxoSmithkline was seized on unauthorised increase in the price.

In continuation of the crackdown against companies for unauthorised increase in the prices of their medicines, DRAP has been directed to take strict action.

Across the country, inspectors of DRAP are involved in active surveillance. Various medicines were seized in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Peshawar.

Stock of overpriced medicines seized in Faisalabad from IBL distribution.

39 medicines with unauthorised increase in pricing were seized from various pharmacies in Lahore. Karachi’s MM traders raided by Federal Inspector of Drugs and huge stock of overpriced medicines seized.