LAHORE - A two-day 7th International Conference on Education titled “Research and Development in Education for Sustainable Future” concluded here at University of Education, Township, Lahore.

The educationists, scholars and delegates around the globe attended the conference. The chief guest at the closing ceremony was Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Dr Talat Naseer Pasha. Total 134 research papers were presented by the national and international scholars during the conference.