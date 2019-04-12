Share:

WASHINGTON - A Pakistani delegation led by Finance Minister Asad Umar participated in IMF and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington and discussed the economic situation of the country, embassy officials said on Thursday.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Finance Minister Asad Umar also met with the new World Bank President David Malpass and apprised him of the macroeconomic situation in the country and discussed continuation of Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the Bank.

Malpass appreciated the reform process in the country and assured continued World Bank support.

Asad Umar also met with the First Deputy Managing Director of IMF David Lipton and talked about the ongoing negotiations with the IMF.

The finance minister had a business roundtable with members of the US Pakistan Business Council.

The business council expressed their strong interest in Pakistan’s market and shared their future plans as well as issues where they needed support from the government. Talking to the business council, Asad Umar said the present government is completely focused on improving the ease of doing business in Pakistan.