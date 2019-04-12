Share:

ISLAMABAD - Five more matches were played in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Wednesday night.

In the first match of the night, Lagoona A Beach beat Best Western Hotel by 10 runs. Batting first, Lagoona A Beach posted 49 runs losing 3 wickets in 6 overs. Best Western Hotel were bowled out for 39 on the final delivery of the last over. Irfan was named player of the match.

In the second match of the night, Swissbel Hotel thrashed Four Seasons B by 4 wickets. Batting first, Four Seasons B scored 77 for the loss of 5 wickets. Swissbel Hotel achieved the target in 5.3 overs losing just 1 wicket. Vipin was given man of the match award.

In another match, Le Meridien Hotel beat Ramada Manama CC by 2 wickets. Batting first, Ramada Manama managed 46 for the loss of 4 wickets. Le Meridien Hotel achieved the target on the final ball losing 4 wickets. Nideesh was named player of the match.

In another match, International Hotels Establishment beat Sheraton by 4 wickets. Sheraton were all out for 51 in 5.4 overs while in reply, International Hotels Establishment reached home in 5.5 overs losing two wickets. Jithin was player of the match.

In last match of the night, Royal Phoenicia thrashed Ramada Amwaj by 58 runs. Royal Phoenicia made 81 for the loss of 2 wickets and in reply, Ramada Amwaj were bundled out for 23 in 5.4 overs with Varun emerging as man of the match.