ISLAMABAD - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $17,228.3 million as on April 5, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

According to the break up figures, foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $10,271.9 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $6,956.4 million.

During the week ending on April 5, SBP’s reserves decreased by $220 million to $10,271.9 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments, the statement added.