Embassy of Pakistan to France initiative to promote tourism has created a renewed interest amongst French tourists to visit Pakistan.

In collaboration with ‘Nomade Adventure,’ one of the leading tour operator company of France, a special evening to promote Pakistan as a tourist destination was held at the Embassy. Over 150 French clients of the company, who have registered on line attended the event.

The Ambassador Moinul Haque in his welcome remarks invited the participants to visit Pakistan and explore its majestic mountains, beautiful valleys, diverse culture, rich heritage and traditional hospitality of its people.

He also briefed them about the salient features of Pakistan’s newly announced tourism policy including launching of E-Visa regime and visa on arrival facility. He also informed that a dedicated Tourism Office is being set up at the Embassy soon to provide maximum facilitation to French prospective tourists going to Pakistan.

The Ambassador thanked the French tour operators for being a valuable partner in promoting Pakistan as a preferred tourist destination.

Later Essa Smatti, Director of Central Asia and Himalayas of Nomade Adventure gave a detailed presentation on Pakistan and his own experience of visiting various touristic site of Pakistan. The company is now offering tour packages for Pakistan, which for 2019 are fully booked.