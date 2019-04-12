Share:

LAHORE - Government College University Lahore on Thursday arranged a job fair attended by large number of university graduates and students. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the GCU Job Fair 2019 organised by university’s Career Guidance and Placement Centre under the umbrella of Quality Enhancement Cell. Around 49 noted organizations including banks, media houses, software houses, NGOs and textile industry set up their stalls at job fair and offered more than 900 internship and placement opportunities to the university’s students