KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Sindh government is keenly interested in resolving the issues of industrial zones across the province including water, gas, electricity supplies and infrastructure.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the office-bearers of industrial associations of Karachi.

On this occasion Secretary Labour Rasheed Ahmed Solangi, Zain Bashir President LATI, Ahsan Ayub Senior Vice President Site Association, Syed Tariq Rashid President NKATI, Syed Raza Hussain Vice President FBATI, Masood Naqi from KATI, Iyas Raza President Site Super Highway and Abdul Rehman Bin Qasim Association were also present.

He said that one window operation for inspection of factories should be launched and inspection should be carried out once in a year and all stakeholders would be taken on board to lessen the burden on industries so that they might perform their regular business smoothly. He said that ambulances would be provided to all industrial zones, adding that two ambulances had already been given to two industrial zones; and in collaboration with industrial associations dispensaries would also be established to provide better health facilities to the labourers near to their working places. Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch told that as many as 5,000,000 workers were in Sindh, while only more than 600,000 were registered and this issue would be taken up with industrial associations.

He also asked federal government not to follow policies based on discrimination for industrial zones of Sindh and Export Development Fund should be spent for development of industrial zones in Sindh. It was suggested in the meeting that a high level meeting with CM Sindh and all other stakeholders along with office bearers of Industrial zones would be convened soon to solve their issues and to communicate their issues to federal government as well.

It was also decided in the meeting that an operation would be launched to remove encroachments in Industrial zones before commencement of Holy Month Ramazan and garbage heaps would also be removed.

On this occasion the office bearers of various industrial associations informed Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources about their issues and he assured them that their problems would be addressed on top priority basis.