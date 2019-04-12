Share:

LAHORE - Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has announced issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to the special persons.

The chief minister has directed the line departments to compile the data of special persons across the province so that necessary steps could be taken in this regard. He has also directed to submit him a report. Special persons and their family members could avail healthcare facilities from hospitals up to Rs 7.20 lakh through Sehat Insaf Cards.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to special persons because their medical needs are particular. He said that PTI government gave special importance to the wellbeing and treatment of special persons and issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards will provide more relief to them.

This is the unprecedented step of Punjab government and many more initiatives will be introduced to help rehabilitate the special persons in future as well, the Chief Minister concluded.

Each family can avail healthcare facilities up to Rs720,000

According to APP, on International Day of Parkinson, a 26-year-old patient, Shakeel Ahmed, started getting treatment on the Punjab government expenses.

Renowned Neurosurgeon, founder of DBS Treatment and Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said that four years back the said patient came to Lahore from Muridke with the complaint of Parkinson disease. He was provided with DBS treatment in which a battery is installed on the pattern of pacemaker. Now, due to efforts of MPA Khurram Ejaz Chattha, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered for undertaking his treatment at the government expense, which had been completed successfully at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences under his supervision.

Prof Khalid Mahmud termed it a big success and expressed hope that in the coming days, more patients would be getting benefit of it.

About the International Day of Parkinson, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said that on this day it was a good omen that Parkinson patients were getting healthy through modern treatment in Pakistan. Now, they did not need to go to other countries for treatment, he added.

Prof Khalid said that in the last four years, he completed 40 operations in which two patients from the USA and three from India were also operated upon.