Share:

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Friday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case.

According to details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was directed to bring along complete record regarding his foreign account.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted pre-arrest bail to Hamza Shahbaz till April 17 after he filed two separate petitions amid fear that the NAB may arrest him in the Saaf Pani and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

On April 8, in assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering case, the LHC barred the NAB from arresting Hamza for investigation and directed the bureau to submit its response on the matter.

Hamza Shahbaz said that he was not afraid of the hollow threats of the NAB and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the allegations of money laundering would prove false.

He said that the country’s economic situation is dangerous, adding that we gave chance to the incumbent government that they might perform but they ruined the country’s economy.

NAB sources revealed that Hamza Shahbaz had declared property worth 2 crore in 2003 while his assets grew 2,000 percent during the PML-N’s government.

The officials revealed that the opposition leader had allegedly laundered Rs85 billion, adding that they had already detained several facilitators of the Sharif family in the same case.