MULTAN - Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that Imran Khan’s government is going to vanish in the next few months and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not need to launch a movement to oust the rulers.

Addressing a news conference at his residence here on Thursday, Hashmi said that practically Khan’s government was over. He said that Rehman would not have to launch a drive against the government; people’s anger would sweep it away. “These ill-advised people don’t know the nation is still paying for the presidential system, which was enforced 40 years ago,” he said. He said the country remained under presidential rule from General Ayub Khan to General Pervez Musharraf and it was a lethal system for the country. He said the presidential system failed in Pakistan. He said the Quaid-e-Azam had created Pakistan for a parliamentary system.

The former PTI president said that frequent removal of governments destroyed the country’s economy. He said that after pushing the poor into the quagmire of price hike now ministers of the incumbent government were in a state of war against each other. “The economy that was being counted among the most progressive economies of the world till yesterday has become zero today. The rulers are advising people to eat one roti each. Tomorrow they will ask people to fast,” he said.

Hashmi, who has been a stalwart of the PML-N for a long time, said that political dwarfs were harming politics and the economy. He said that he was foreseeing many changes in the country by July. He said that Finance Minister Asad Umar is now going to IMF after putting the nation in trouble. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide instead of going to IMF. He said the government had agreed to terms and conditions with the IMF and this decision would unleash a new wave of price hike in the country. He said that PTI’s tsunami first met failure and then it became infamous. He said that Khan had three plots of 300 kanals each in Bani Gala and also unnamed properties.

He congratulated PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi on his release from jail and said Abbasi had a sharp tongue like him. He said that some people interfered in Rawalpindi’s politics and got Abbasi arrested just a day before the election to help Sheikh Rashid win. He said that Abbasi belonged to the middle class and court expenditure added to his hardships.