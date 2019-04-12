Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Headmaster of government elementary school has been burnt to death in an explosion occurred in the school premises in Chak-6/BC area here on Thursday.

According to police the explosion occurred in a room of the elementary school in Chak-6/BC. As a result of the blast, the headmaster of the school Muhammad Sardar suffered critical burn injuries and he was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to doctors, 80 percent body of the victim received burn injuries, which caused his death. The cause of the blast could not be ascertained.

The police, however, are making efforts to know the nature of the blast. The explosion also damaged school room and furniture etc. Further probe was underway.