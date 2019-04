Share:

ISLAMABAD - Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany will deliver Friday (Juma) sermon and lead the prayer in Faisal Mosque Islamabad today at 1:30 pm.

Juma prayer will be attended by thousands of people from the twin cities and prominent figures of society hailing from various walks of life. IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh have expressed immense pleasure on the visit of Imam-e-Kaaba, said a press release issued here yesterday.