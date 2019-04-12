Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday sealed the MPA Hostel canteen after a detailed inspection of the kitchen. KP food authority Director Operations Khalid Khan while giving details of the raid told that the canteen was checked for personal and food hygiene. He revealed that both personal hygiene and food safety situations were not satisfactory.

He added that China salt was also recovered. He directed the deputed teams to arrange follow-up visits to ensure implementation of food safety standards.

Assistant Director Food Safety Dr Murad Ali told that he along with his team inspected the canteen and violation of food safety standards would not be tolerated. He also told that the canteen has been sealed for three days and instructions for improvement were given to the owner.

Dr Murad maintained that the relevant quarters were communicated about the poor sanitation and hygiene situations of the canteen.

Director General Riaz Mahsud while commenting on the inspection raid told that food authority has the mandate to check every food outlet in the province.