Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, has stated that Pakistan’s LNG market is ideally poised for new entrants and fresh investment.

He made these remarks while meeting a delegation from Engro VoPak Group which called on him at the Petroleum Division on Friday. The delegates from Engro VoPak valued the facilitation being extended to them and other potential investors under the new investment regime of the present Government.

They expressed appreciation for the recent steps that have been taken by the present Government to facilitate foreign investment and appreciable improvements in expanding business opportunities.

The delegates from Engro VoPak has expressed interest in investing towards larger storage volumes enabling strategic storage which are designed for extreme high availability which can optimize LNG supply chain.

The benefits that can be achieved from land based LNG storage includes direct connectivity to roads. Such terminal has access to purpose built LNG berths. Such construction can be done in next 5 years.

The petroleum minister assured the group that Pakistan remains committed to expanding investment in the Oil and Gas sector of the country and that his Ministry will play its due role towards that objective.