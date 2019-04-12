Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has shortlisted members from ruling parties and opposition to represent Pakistan in Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament scheduled to be held in England from July 8 to 15 this year.

The Parliamentarians of eight countries, taking part in the ICC World Cup, will play the Inter–Parliamentary Cricket Tournament to be held alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In order to ensure participation of a well–prepared team in the tournament, the Speaker National Assembly has involved Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for training of the parliamentarians, while he has appointed Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi as convener of the parliamentary cricket team. Qureshi already carries cricketing experience both at university and district levels.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has nominated former Test cricketer and Director National Cricket Academy Mudassar Nazar as the focal person for preparing the parliamentary cricket team.

As many as 47 members of the National Assembly will join the initial assessment and training camp to be established at the Shalimar Cricket Ground from April 16 for one week. Thereafter, the parliamentarians will play friendly matches till the end of this month to finalise a competitive team to take part in the exciting and first–of–its–kind tournament. The PCB has finalised the schedule of the parliamentarians’ initial assessment and training camp under the supervision of its coaches.ou