ISLAMABAD - The session of the National Assembly, which was scheduled to be held today has been rescheduled for Monday (April 22), the National Assembly Secretariat announced on Thursday.

No explanation for the delay was provided in the official announcement but many believe that the first tax amnesty scheme is the reason behind the hold up.

The scheme has to be introduced through a Presidential Ordinance but the ordinance cannot be promulgated while the national assembly session is in progress.

The first tax amnesty scheme will enable wealthy to legitimise offshore and onshore undeclared assets. The assets declaration scheme may be time bound and could last for more than one month. It is likely that the amnesty scheme may be implemented during upcoming week.