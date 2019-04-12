Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau investigated former minister for housing Akram Durrani in three different cases.

The NAB Rawalpindi team asked questions from Durrani in illegal allotment of plots, assets beyond known sources of income and illegal appointments during his tenure. The former housing minister requested the NAB team to provide some time for answering the questions of investigation team in the written shape. He said he has declared his assets in Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the other hand, a delegation of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and submitted a complaint against the delay and other issues in Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The delegation comprised Hamayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nighat Aurakzai, Ejaz Durrani and Sher Azam Wazir. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Iqbal said that NAB respects all politicians and bureau does not have any affiliations with any party, group or individual. NAB has its first and last affiliation with the state of Pakistan. He said eradication of corruption is not only priority of NAB but the bureau is taking practical measures to eliminate corruption from the country.

He gave hearing to the complaint of PPPP KP delegation’s request of conducting complaint verification against BRT project Peshawar, saying NAB believes in Accountability for all and self Accountability as per law.

The delegation thanked the chairman NAB and lauded the performance of NAB under his leadership.