ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday made a statement before Supreme Court’s three-judge bench saying that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lacks courage of holding an army general accountable in corrupt practice.

“NAB does not have much courage to proceed the case against four army generals and the job could only be done by Supreme Court,” said the federal minister.

He said this during the hearing on a petition of Ishaq Khakwani regarding leasing out of the premises of Old Railways Golf Club in controversial manner. The agreement for leasing the land, worth of billions, was made during the era of former military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf and retired generals are allegedly involved in the matter.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan has reserved its judgment on the petition challenging the validity of the contract between Pakistan Railways and Mainland Husnain relating to Royal Palm Golf & Country Club.

Khakwani had challenged the lease agreement of Railways land, situated in the heart of Lahore city, executed between the government and a Malaysian consortium associated by two Pakistan’s Lahore-based companies - Husnain Construction Company (Pvt) Ltd and Unicon Consulting Service (Pvt) Ltd on July 26, 2001.

During the hearing, the federal minister also informed the bench about deteriorating financial condition of Pakistan Railways fearing that the national entity will bankrupt if no steps are taken to bring it out from poor economic situation.

“Corrupt bureaucracy has to be eliminated for betterment of country,” he said, adding, “only the Supreme Court could end the culture of corruption in bureaucracy.”

He further informed the bench that Qatar has offered to take land on lease for five years adding that the Board of Investment is also of the view that the ministry should avail the opportunity which could bring Railways out of losses.

He further informed the bench that the Railways Golf Club’s 103 acres of land was leased out and within 7 days, a further land of 32 to 34 acres was occupied after demolishing with the connivance of then officials.

“All were labourers and Class IV employees living on the said demolished land,” Rasheed said

He claimed said that agreement of contract was made at Rs.21.6 million per annum with an annual increase of 16 percent but the amount is higher in reality and the documents produced before the court are forged.

“If these companies are in losses then why are they willing to retain the agreement,” he argued, adding that no amount which was being taken from the members of the Club is reflected in the account. Since 2013 to 2019, not a single penny has been paid, he further stated questioning as to where are the amounts taken from members.

He further said that due to this occupation, Railways will bankrupt adding that the incurred daily expanses are being spent on expenditures.

A corruption reference against retired army officials including Lieutenant General (r) Javed Ashraf Qazi, Lieutenant General (r) Saeedul Zafar and Major General (r) Hamid Butt along with others is pending adjudication before Accountability Court Islamabad.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, Counsel for Mainland Husnain, submitted that any finding on any of the issues, whether in favour of or against Mainland Husnain, will prejudice the criminal trial and, therefore, either the court should dispose of the petition and wait for the final outcome of the trial in the Accountability court or quash the reference and decide the matter itself.

He also argued on the maintainability of the petition under Article 184(3) without a trial and contended that under Article 10-A of the Constitution, the civil and criminal liabilities of any person have to be decided by fair trial and therefore Article 184(3) is not the appropriate remedy.

On merits of the case, Barrister Zafar contended that Pakistan Railways has kept changing its stance with the change of government which is unfair.

“A businessman does the business with a Government and not with any political party and once an agreement is executed with the Government, it is against all norms of justice to deny its validity,” he added.

“Pakistan Railways entered into the contract and now once the project has been built, it is claiming that the original contract is wrong and trying to benefit from their own faults by claiming that the fully built project be given back to them,” he argued.

It is further contended that the advertisement and bidding documents clearly specified that Pakistan Railways has the site of 162 acres which also contained a golf course of 103 acres and that proposals were invited from parties for the best possible design to build a golf course and other facilities alongwith club house, tennis court, swimming pools, restaurants etc.

He, however, did not produce the advertisement when Justice Saeed asked him to show it.

Barrister Zafar explained that the golf course cannot be equated with a commercial land value and hence the argument of Pakistan Railways that the rates of land usage could have been better is absurd.

Over the allegation that in the bidding documents the lease period was 33 years while in the contract the lease period was increased to 49 years, Barrister Zafar submitted that the bid contained an offer of 66 years but the same was reduced by Pakistan Railways after negotiation for 49 years.

He submitted that if the court feels that the lease period should be 33 years then the court may reduce the period to which the petitioner has no objection.

Barrister Zafar submitted that the club has more than 3,000 members and employed thousands of families and has paid millions of rupees in taxes.

He submitted that before the contract, Pakistan Railway was running the Railways Club and had given it to someone for Rs12/- per annum.