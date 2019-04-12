Share:

LAHORE - The NAB on Thursday summoned PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz today (April 12) in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB also issued a notice to Hamza Shehbaz, who is also opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, to his residence in Model Town. Sources said the PML-N leader would be grilled on transactions into bank account from different suspicious accounts.

Sources informed that NAB had acquired ‘important evidence’ from Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) in the case of Hamza Shehbaz. It is learnt that the accountability watchdog had also got evidence against Salman Shehbaz, son of former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif.