ISLAMABAD - The panelists on Thursday termed gender-based violence as the core issue to be resolved.

Ministry for Human Rights in collaboration with ROZEN and in partnership with ICT police held a symposium/seminar on Gender-based Violence at Police Lines headquarters here. The seminar was also graced by Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi. The event was also attended by senior police officers and members from civil society, transgender community, minorities and foreign dignitaries.

During the session representatives from ROZEN also delivered well thought out speeches. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan highlighted the initiatives taken by ICT police for the protection of vulnerable woman and child. He stated that this is a second seminar after successful UN Woman Day. The IGP maintained that being a key stakeholder, ICT police are playing their part in order to implement and enforce anti-gender-based violence legislation. He said: “We are all born from a mother, having wives and sisters. Hence it is expected from us to respect wives and sisters of others.” He said that ICT police were striving hard to recruit more females so as to bring them up on the mainstream.

The IGP appreciated efforts of Ministry of Human Rights and ROZEN in highlighting the issue at the national level and focused on change of mindset and acceptance of woman folk in the society.

The IGP maintained that gender-based violence can be eliminated with the active support of all stakeholders.

He further elaborated his initiative about change of culture programme which would be kick-started next week.

DIG Operation Waqar Ud din Syed also gave a detailed presentation regarding initiatives taken by ICT police i.e. creation of gender desks at all police stations, 24/7 helpline 8090, dispute resolution at the Woman Police Station and prompt cognizance by woman police, provision of legal aid and referral system of female/child victims to rehabilitation shelters.