Share:

A total of 1,161 Syrian refugees returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,161 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 307 people ([including] 92 women and 157 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 854 people ([including] 256 women and 436 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, 105 internally displaced Syrians returned to their homes over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 3.5 hectares (8.6 acres) of land in the country, destroying 42 explosive devices, the center said.

Syria is in the process of resettlement following a brutal civil war that started in 2011, between the government forces and numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. According to the UN Refugee Agency, about 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled to neighboring states and beyond, while millions more remain displaced inside of Syria.