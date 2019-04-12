Share:

The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ hitmaker - who dated the ‘Dinero’ singer for two years until 2001 - caused a stir in January after commenting ‘’OMG’’ under a picture posted by the former lover to show off her figure during the ninth day of her #10DayChallenge.

Jennifer has now revealed he reached out to the retired baseball ace afterwards to reassure him he didn’t mean anything disrespectful with his comment. Jennifer - who got engaged to Alex last month - told Power 105.1’s ‘The Breakfast Club’: ‘’He wrote Alex after [commenting].

‘’He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ ‘’We were together so many years ago. It’s just like ... we were kids, you know?’’ After Diddy, 49, wrote his comment, 43-year-old Alex also shared his approval for the post, writing ‘’Lucky me’’ alongside a number of emojis.

And Jennifer, also 49, wasn’t surprised when her fiance added his comment. She said: ‘’He doesn’t play. He’s a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man.’’

The ‘Medicine’ singer - who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - also insisted she ‘’doesn’t care’’ about claims Alex has been unfaithful to her because she knows ‘’the truth’’ about their relationship.

He said: ‘’It doesn’t matter. I know what truth is. I know who he is. He knows who I am. ‘’We’re just happy. We’re not going to let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is. I know what our relationship is.’’