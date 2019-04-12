Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Maritime Task Force 150 (CTF-150) from Royal Canadian Navy.

An impressive change of command ceremony was held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain, according to the Pakistan Navy officials.

Commodore Alveer Ahmed Noor of Pakistan Navy took over the command of CTF-150 from Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy. The change of command ceremony was graced by Vice Admiral James J Malloy, Commander US Naval Forces Central Command/Commander US Fifth Fleet/Commander Combined Maritime Forces. In addition, the ceremony was also attended by Commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces, reps of Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain and Ambassador of Canada to Kuwait and other senior officers from foreign navies.

While addressing the audience, new CCTF-150 Commodore Alveer Ahmed Noor assured that his team was fully geared up to shoulder this prestigious responsibility. He also lauded the outgoing Royal Canadian Navy for their dedicated efforts to achieve the set objectives during their tenure of command and reaffirmed his resolve to carry on with their good work in the same spirit.

He further highlighted that relations between Pakistan Navy and coalition navies are time tested and are being continuously strengthened due to our focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Pakistan Navy had the distinction of commanding TF-150 for 10 different times prior to present command which is manifestation of the trust and respect reposed in Pakistan Navy by the coalition partners. Over the years, while protecting Pakistan’s maritime interests, Pakistan Navy has been actively participating in international coalition operations to ensure peace and maritime security in the region.

CTF-150 is one of the three task forces operating within the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its mission is to promote maritime security in order to counter terrorist acts and related illegal activities perpetrated by the terrorists’ networks. It is a multinational coalition for counter-terrorism operations at sea in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) with the mission to promote maritime security at sea; deter, deny and disrupt acts of terrorism while countering related illicit activities at sea, according to a press release.