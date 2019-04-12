Share:

Pakistan on Friday launched the guidelines for the implementation of the UNSC 1267 sanctions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards.

The guidelines have been prepared by the National Committee for overseeing implementation of sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UN Security Council 1267 Al Qaida/Daesh Sanctions regime and Security Council 1988 (Taliban Sanctions regime), the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A large number of representatives of the federal and provincial governments including those from financial institutions, law enforcement, and other implementing agencies attended the event.

Launching the guidelines, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua stressed that Pakistan had managed to turn the tide in the fight against terrorism for which there were no parallels.

It was important to further consolidate these gains through full implementation of the National Action Plan, she said, adding that Pakistan also had to be mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations, including the implementation of the UN Security Council sanctions which have been adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Janjua expressed hope that the guidelines would assist all stakeholders in better discharging their responsibilities for the effective implementation of the UN sanctions.

The launch was followed by an interactive session in which Director General (CT) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the guidelines.

The guidelines have been formulated in consultation with stakeholders and in compliance with international standards especially the requirements of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Foreign Office statement said.

Earlier on March 4, the federal government had issued the UN Security Council (Freezing and Seizure) Order, 2019. The guidelines would supplement the Order.

The guidelines can be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the following link: http://www.mofa.gov.pk/documents/1267-Guidelines.pdf