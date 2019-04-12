Share:

President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is ready to march on the path of development after successfully passing through testing times.

Addressing the 8th convocation of Air University in Islamabad on Friday, he said the recent skirmish with India and the way Pakistan hosted millions of refugees speak volume of the strength of the country. We have learnt a lot from these challenging times.

The President said nobody can stop us now to build a new Pakistan. He expressed the confidence that the youth of this country will also make their contributions for socio economic uplift and to realize the dream of Naya and better Pakistan.

He, however noted that uplifting the deprived and poor segments of the society is imperative for overall development of the country

President Arif Alvi pointed out that about twenty million children are out of school and it is also the responsibility of the educated youth to play their part for their education. He especially hailed the efforts put in by the Air University for bringing the out of school children to the educational institutions

Earlier, the President also gave away awards and medals to the outstanding graduating students.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present on the occasion.