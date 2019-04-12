Share:

The Government of Pakistan is in the process of launching the Overseas Pakistanis Youth Council (OPYC) under the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The purpose is to engage with the young Pakistanis settled abroad, and familiarize them with their culture and heritage. The selected members of OPYC will get an insight into the making of Naya Pakistan and gain substantial knowledge of varied aspects of life in the country.

The selected members will visit places of cultural, social and religious significance, have meetings with well-known personalities from different walks of life and enjoy a unique opportunity to be apprised of their heritage and the current development initiatives in Pakistan. Initially 20 students from UK, Europe, and Americas will be selected as members of the OPYC for a period of one year.

They will visit Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar for one week. Pakistan origin youth interested in becoming the OPYC members can send their applications to the Pakistan High Commission, London.