Jefferson Memorial

On April 13, 1943, President Frank D Roosevelt officially dedicated the Jefferson Memorial. This act came through to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson`s birthday. Jefferson was not only the third president of the states, in fact, the main drafter and writer of the declaration of independence. Perhaps one of the most significant documents in American history. The Memorial was intended to represent the age of enlightenment and Jefferson`s stature as an intellectual and a statesman.

The nineteen feet tall Jefferson`s statue stands tall amongst the echelons of power, south of the White House. The whole establishment has been embedded with Jefferson`s quotes and memoirs from the declaration of independence. The interior dome of the memorial features one of the famous quotes by Jefferson, “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.” Jefferson was not only a politician; he was a noble philosopher and contributed vastly to American literature over the years.

As the memorial is located near the tidal basin in Washington DC. It attracts numerous visitors particularly during spring when the nearby flowers and Trees of the East Potomac Park bloom and gloom towards the memorial.