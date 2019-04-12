Share:

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Mirza Saleem Baig on Friday warned of strict action against cable operators who air Indian channels.

Addressing a press conference Baig said, cable operators should air more Pakistani channels. “Cable operators do not have permission to air Indian television channels.”

He added, Direct to Home service will be launched by November of this year in Pakistan.

The chairman further said he was well aware of the issues of the cable operators . “Whatever we are doing, we are doing it for the betterment of the cable operators . We do not want to subdue anyone and want to give relief to them,” he added.

“We have reduced the annual fee of cable operators from Rs24 to Rs12,” the chairman added.