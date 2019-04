Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Capital Development Authority's biggest plots' auction has resulted in the highest ever return of 11.28 billion rupees.

CDA's biggest plots' auction results in highest ever return for CDA - Rs 11.28 bn. This highlights 2 imp facts: One, it is a vote of confidence in future of Pakistan's economy; two, it reveals how much money has been lost in the past because of non-transparent, corrupt practices.

