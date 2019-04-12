Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that while the loadshedding woes in country are on the rise, the government is increasing power tariff every month.

Addressing a public gathering in Ghotki on Friday, he said that the people were suffering due to loadshedding and inflation, while the labourers were living below the poverty line.

The PPP chairman went on to say that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government was taking the country downward as the prime minister visits every country to beg for loans.

Hitting out at the PM, Bilawal said Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide instead of going to IMF for bailout package, adding that the dollar rate surged to Rs142 today.

Criticising the newly announced amnesty scheme, the PPP chairman said that PM Imran’s amnesty scheme is a slap on the face of taxpayers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the government of consequences if the 18th Amendment of Constitution of Pakistan was “touched” or efforts were made for bring One Unit system.

Bilawal accused the government of intending to amend a consensus constitution given by late former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“They want to do away with the 18th Amendment slowly and gradually, and want to usurp the rights Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he alleged. “They want to bring One Unit system. Do they want to split the country?”

The PPP chairman said because of One Unit system, the country was split in the past as well. “We have rendered our lives and we will not let the constitution to be harmed,” he asserted.

Bilawal said they knew that stronger provinces would result in a strong federation, adding, “But this ‘ benami ’ prime minister wants to deprive you of your rights”. “They say the federation is going to be bankrupted. Listen you puppet! The federation is pushed towards bankruptcy due to your economic policies,” he said.

The PPP chairman warned that if efforts were made to roll back th18th Amendment, then there was going to be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ in the country. Several PPP leaders addressed the gathering earlier.

All arrangements for the public gathering were finalised earlier in the day, organisers said. The venue had a seating capacity of 60,000 participants.

Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed for the security of the rally.