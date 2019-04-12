Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that while the
Addressing a public gathering in Ghotki on Friday, he said that the people were suffering due to
The PPP chairman went on to say that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) government was taking the country downward as the prime minister visits every country to beg for loans.
Hitting out at the PM, Bilawal said Imran Khan had said he would commit suicide instead of going to IMF for
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the government of consequences if the 18th Amendment of Constitution of Pakistan was “touched” or efforts were made
Bilawal accused the government of intending to amend a consensus constitution given by late former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
“They want to do away with the 18th Amendment slowly and gradually, and want to usurp the rights Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan
The PPP chairman said because of One Unit system, the country was split in the past as well. “We have rendered our lives and we will not let the constitution to be harmed,” he asserted.
Bilawal said they knew that stronger provinces would result in a strong federation, adding, “But this ‘
The PPP chairman warned that if efforts were made to roll back th18th Amendment, then there was going to be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’ in the country. Several PPP leaders addressed the gathering earlier.
All arrangements for the public gathering were
Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed for the security of the rally.