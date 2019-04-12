Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have recovered as many as 126 stolen vehicles and motorcycles during a campaign against auto theft gangs across the district in first three months of year 2019, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Thursday.

He said that police have also arrested car lifters and filed cases against them in different police stations. The special campaign against auto theft gangs was launched on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ashan, he added.

According to him, CPO Abbas Ahsan, while taking notice on surge in incidents of car and motorcycles theft, have constituted special teams under the surveillance of SP Rawal Usman Tariq, SP Saddar Circle Capt (Retd) Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Potohar Capt (Retd) Dost Muhammad tasking them to burst the gangs involved in car theft.

Taking action, the SPs along with their special teams have managed to recover 126 vehicles and motorcycles and held car jackers. Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he said.

He informed the recovered vehicles and motorcycles were also handed over to the owners by the CPO during special ceremonies held at Police Line Number 1.

Moreover, CPO Abbas Ahsan appreciated the efforts of SPs and their teams and announced cash prizes for them.

On the other hand, CPO, following the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, held an open court at Gujar Khan and listened to public complaints against police. He also issued on the spot orders to resolve the public grievances. In the open court, PT MPA Raja Sagheer and other local leaders were also present.

Addressing the open court, CPO Abbas Ahsan said the prime responsibility of the police is to protect the lives and property of public. He said police are fully prepared to remove the menace of drugs from the district. He said special campaign has been launched against the drug mafia in the district. He said his doors are always open for the crime victims. He said strict action would be taken against the police officers found involved in corruption. He directed SHOs to behave politely with crime victims.