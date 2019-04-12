Share:

LAHORE - A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident between a police van and a motorcycle in Badami Bagh early on Thursday.

Police said that three friends namely Shahryar Ali, Faizan and Zaman were on their way home when they had the accident.

Shahryar died on the spot while his friends sustained injuries.

After the incident, locals and family of victims took the streets against police.

They placed the body on road and raided the demand for justice.

Later, the senior police officials reached the spot and dispersed the protesters after assuring them that legal action would be taken against the responsible ones after monitoring the footage on CCTV cameras.

CM seeks report from CCPO

The body of Shahryar was shifted to Mayo Hospital for autopsy.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the death of a young man in Lahore. The chief minister directed that legal action be initiated after identification of persons responsible. The bereaved heirs will be provided justice, he said. Chief Minister also expressed condolence over the death and extended sympathies to the heirs.