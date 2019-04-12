Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday as it gained 208.32 points or 0.57 percent to close at 36,787 points. A total of 101,697,720 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.9 billion.

Out of 316 companies, share prices of 160 companies recorded increase while that of 128 companies registered decline whereas 28 companies remained stable in Thursday’s trading.

TRG was the volume leader with 11,863,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Rs 0.08 to close at Rs 20.18 per share. FCCL remained the runner up with 11,563,500, shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 0.56 per share to close at Rs 16.8 followed by MLCF, trading volume of which was recorded at 11,413,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs 1.52 and closed at Rs 31.02.