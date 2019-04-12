Share:

ISLAMABAD - Excited Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has vowed to win the World Cup trophy, which reached the country from UAE on Thursday.

Talking to sports journalists here at a local hotel in Islamabad on Thursday evening, Sarfraz said: “The ICC World Cup trophy will travel to all provinces. We will try our best to win the World Cup. Cricket is the most favourite sports of all the Pakistanis and I am very happy that after a decade’s gap, international cricket has finally returned to the country.”

He said: “Credit really goes to Pakistan Army for restoring peace and helping the PCB in conducting international as well as PSL matches in Pakistan. I would like to say a big thanks to Pakistan Army as without their active role and sacrifices, this day would never be possible. Today international matches and events are being held in Pakistan and that is due to hard work and sincere efforts of government and security forces, which ensured complete peace in the country.”

Sarfraz said they will hold a grand reception in Karachi on 14th and all the present and past cricketers will be present in huge numbers. “The trophy will be placed at Centaurs Mall today for general public, who should feel free and come in numbers to take pictures with it. It is my request to entire nation to pray for our success. We will try our best to perform well during the world cup. Our middle order is highly competitive and balanced one.”

He rubbished the claim that Indian team doesn’t want to play against Pakistan. “It is their problem, whether they want to play against us or not. All the participating teams in the world cup are balanced ones and perfectly prepared, so it is going to be a great contest. Only 15 players are allowed for world cup, so we have to follow the ICC rules. If we need backup wicketkeeper, then Muhammad Rizwan can go with the national team,” Sarfraz concluded.