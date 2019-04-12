Share:

LAHORE - An unbeaten 88-run second-wicket partnership between Mohammad Shehzad and Haseebullah helped NCA U16 Mujahid to a 9-wicket triumph over NCA U16 Shaheen in a 50-over practice match here at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Shehzad, the right-handed batsman from Multan, who hit two centuries in the two-day practice match last week, scored 76 not out from 84 that included nine fours and a six. Haseebullah contributed 30 not out as NCA U16 Mujahid achieved the 122-run target in 22 overs.

Earlier, batting first, NCA U16 Shaheen were bowled out for 121 in 39.5 overs with Sameer Saqib scoring a patient 39 with four fours. He shared a 79-run third-wicket partnership with Aseer Mughal (32). For NCA Mujahid U16, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Husnain and Muneeb Wasif bagged two wickets apiece. The two sides will now meet in a two-day practice match from 12-13 April at Gaddafi Stadium.

SCORES IN BRIEF:- NCA Shaheen: 121 all out, 39.5 overs (Sameer Saqib 39, {82b, 4x4s}; Aseer Mughal 32, {50b, 4x4s}; Kashif Ali 2-4, Muneeb Wasif 2-20, Muhammad Husnain 2-30)

NCA Mujahid: 122-1, 22 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 76 not out, {84b, 9x4s, 1x6}; Haseebullah 30 not out, {46b, 4x4s}; Muhammad Latif 1-31).