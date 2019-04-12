Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the mainline-1 (ML-1) project, to be done in collaboration with China, will provide jobs to 150,000 people of the country.

Pakistan and China yesterday agreed to amend a framework agreement on implementation of multibillion dollars ML-1 project of the Pakistan Railways in a bid to reduce the size of the strategically important scheme and to complete it in three phases.

During an address in Rawalpindi, Rasheed said he would step down if he failed to give employment to 150,000 people after completion of the ML-1 project. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign the project document on April 27.

The minister conceded that inflation was rising, but insisted that ‘the situation will get better.’ He vowed the government would soon build nursing college in Rawalpindi. He also stated to donate all his assets for Fatima Jinnah University. He said PM Khan would inaugurate a childcare hospital in Rawalpindi

“We will change the face of Rawalpindi under the leadership of Imran Khan,” said the railways minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said a difference between Islamabad and Rawalpindi should now end.