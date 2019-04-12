Share:

Sixteen people were killed and dozens injured in a blast at Quetta's Hazarganji sabzi mandi on Friday morning, authorities said.

DIG Quetta Abdul Razaq Cheema confirmed to the media that 16 people, including an FC official, lost their lives in the blast. Thirty others were injured and were undergoing treatment, he added.

Eight of the dead belonged to the Hazara community, DIG Cheema said.

The blast, which ripped through the Hazarganji sabzi mandi at around 7:35am, was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been hidden among the vegetables in the market, he informed.

Four FC personnel were also among the injured.

Buildings located nearby were also damaged in the blast, police said earlier. The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex.

Security forces cordoned off the site of the blast.