Share:

ANKARA (AA) Thailand has slammed the foreign diplomats for their “actions” during opposition leader’s summon to Thai police last Saturday, local media reported on Thursday.

According to daily Bangkok Post, the Thai Foreign Ministry has accused ambassadors of the Western nations of “interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs and showing partiality” by sending their representative to observe Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s reporting to police.

Thanathorn was charged with sedition for “helping a suspect escape under Section 189, and organizing an assembly of more than 10 people that caused unrest”.

If the opposition leader is convicted, he could face jail terms of seven years, two years and six months on three different charges, the Bangkok Post said.

Citing the ministry’s statement, the daily said ambassadors and acting ambassadors of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, New Zealand, the European Union, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States were “called in for discussions with the [Thai] deputy permanent secretary supervising bilateral issues at the [Thai foreign] ministry on Wednesday and Thursday”.

The Bangkok Post said that Thanathorn’s case will likely be handled by the Military Court which deals with offences fitting the four categories of security cases committed between 2014 and 2015 when the Thai army seized power.

Future Forward party won 71 seats in March 24 general elections, which were held after a gap of 8 years since Thai Royal army overthrew a civilian government in 2014.