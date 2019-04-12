Share:

RAWALPINDI : Three people were killed while three others including two women sustained injuries in different localities of the district, official sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

According to sources, a firing incident took place between two groups at Dhoke Thathi in Matoor, the precinct of Police Station Kahuta leaving Mudassir Ijaz (23) dead and two women maimed critically. The victims were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment. The killers managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and collected evidences.

In the second incident, unknown killers shot dead a 42-year-old man namely Tahir Khan in Extension of Gulshanabad Housing Society on Adiala Road and dumped the dead body in a car. After committing the crime, the killers managed to escape from scene, they said.

Later the police shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Jamal Nasir, when contacted confirmed that man was shot dead by unknown killers. He said the reason behind the murder was yet to be known. He said during initial investigation it was suggested the killers were three in numbers. “Tahir sustained two bullet injuries at back and one at the chest that led to his instant death,” SHO said. He said it was also suspected that the killers were known to deceased as it was not easy to reach the place where the man was murdered. “It is a thick forest where the crime was committed,” he said adding that investigators have obtained CCTV footage from housing society and mobile data of the deceased to reach out the killers.