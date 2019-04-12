Share:

SIALKOT - Three members of a family drowned while bathing in a canal near Baasiwala Village in the Pasrur Tehsil on Thursday.

Farmer Abdul Hamid (65), his wife Asia (60) and their grandson Azan (16), residents of Chhichharwali Village, reached Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Baasiwala before Fajr prayers to take a dip. Some people believe that bathing in the canal rids people of certain skin diseases. There were bathing in the canal when Asia slipped into deep water. Hamid and his grandson Azan tried to save her and all three drowned in the ensuing moments. Rescue 1122 divers retrieved bodies of Hamid and Asia from the canal while search for Azan’s body was still under way on Thursday evening.

MAN BOOKED FOR ‘INCEST’

Pasrur police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter in Kalaaswala Village. Police quoted a 15-year-old girl as complaining that her father attacked her sexually for the first time almost a month ago. Later, she said, he repeated this act several times over the last one month. Police said the girl’s mother died a year ago and she is living with her father and other siblings.

Policeman Farooq of Pasrur’s Sadar Police Station said that police had arrested the accused on the complaint of his daughter and registered a case (No. 160/2019) against him under 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE

A man allegedly hanged his estranged wife to death with the help of his accomplices for filing a divorce suit in a family court in Daska.

According to the FIR (No. 162/2019), Najma went missing from Daska courts. Later, she was found murdered at her house in Ranjhai Village.

It is alleged that Najma’s husband Asmatullah and his accomplice Sajjad hanged her to death. The accused fled after the incident. Najma was mother of seven. Daska’s Sadar police have registered a murder case against Asmatullah and Sajjad on the report of Najma’s brother Muhammad Ayub.

According to a senior police official, police have arrested Asmatullah and are investigating him.