ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to immediately launch a comprehensive website of all new tourist zones being set up and are providing detailed information to the local as well as foreign tourists.

The Prime Minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting on development and promotion of tourism in the country saying that tourism is exploding in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was briefed that eleven integrated tourism zones are being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eight in Punjab.

These integrated tourism zones will not only serve to showcase tourist potential of the country and promote tourism but will also ensure preservation of natural beauty, biodiversity, forests cover and promotion of eco-tourism at the newly established tourist resorts. A detailed briefing was also made about the draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Act 2019.

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan shared salient features of the draft legislation on tourism.

He informed the meeting that under the ambit of this upcoming law exclusive jurisdiction would be clearly chalked out to avoid coordination problems and to overcome low performance capacity of organizations.

It was further informed that the private sector will play a leading role in development of tourism while the government will provide an enabling environment and act as a facilitator.

The integrated tourism zones will include Gabeen Jabba, Swat, (elevation 9,200 ft), Mankyal, Swat (8,700 ft), Bayon, Swat (11,000 ft), Bir Mughlasht, Chitral (9,000 ft), Golain, Chitral (10,400), Qaqlasht, Chitral (7,500 ft), Burwai, Naran (10,000 ft) and Mahaban, Buner (6,600 ft).

The Prime Minister was briefed that internationally successful models are being followed for promoting tourism in the country.

Yasir Humayun, Minister Tourism Punjab, apprised that eight Integrated Tourism Zones would be established in Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that with the development of tourist resorts and provision of required facilities, the tourism sector will receive tremendous boost.

The meeting was attended by Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister for Information, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis, Haroon Sharif, Chairman Board of Investment, Yasir Humayun, Minister Tourism Punjab, Atif Khan, Minister Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Taraki, Minister for Local Government KP, Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs KP, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Rashid Mehmood Langrial, Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior officers.